Holland, Garfield and Maguire Recreate Iconic Spider-Man Meme as ‘No Way Home’ Sets Digital Release (Di mercoledì 23 febbraio 2022) Sony Pictures has announced that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will arrive on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12. The studio marked the occasion by releasing a photo of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield recreating the Iconic Spider-Man pointing Meme, a photo that is bound to break the L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma (Di mercoledì 23 febbraio 2022) Sony Pictures has announced that “-Man: No Way Home” will arrive onMarch 22 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12. The studio marked the occasion by releasing a photo of Tom, Tobeyand Andrewrecreating the-Man pointing, a photo that is bound to break the L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.

Advertising

MartinaQuartie1 : RT @gsymlzz: PER ME SONO TOM HOLLAND, ANDREW GARFIELD E TOBEY MAGUIRE CHE SFAMANO IL POPOLO #SpiderManNoWayHome - hufflepuffbtich : RT @gsymlzz: PER ME SONO TOM HOLLAND, ANDREW GARFIELD E TOBEY MAGUIRE CHE SFAMANO IL POPOLO #SpiderManNoWayHome - ariusssssssss : RT @gsymlzz: PER ME SONO TOM HOLLAND, ANDREW GARFIELD E TOBEY MAGUIRE CHE SFAMANO IL POPOLO #SpiderManNoWayHome - ellouat : RT @gsymlzz: PER ME SONO TOM HOLLAND, ANDREW GARFIELD E TOBEY MAGUIRE CHE SFAMANO IL POPOLO #SpiderManNoWayHome - 5HInMyDna : RT @gsymlzz: PER ME SONO TOM HOLLAND, ANDREW GARFIELD E TOBEY MAGUIRE CHE SFAMANO IL POPOLO #SpiderManNoWayHome -