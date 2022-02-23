Holland, Garfield and Maguire Recreate Iconic Spider-Man Meme as ‘No Way Home’ Sets Digital Release (Di mercoledì 23 febbraio 2022) Sony Pictures has announced that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will arrive on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12. The studio marked the occasion by releasing a photo of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield recreating the Iconic Spider-Man pointing Meme, a photo that is bound to break the L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
I tre Spider - Man insieme nella stessa foto per celebrare l'uscita di No Way Home in Ultra HD 4K e Blu - rayTom Holland , Andrew Garfield e Tobey Maguire , come da tradizione secolare risalente alla serie animata (già parodiata nel cartoon Spider - Man: Un nuovo universo), comunicano rigorosamente a suon ...
Critics Choice Super Awards 2022: Spider - Man: No Way Home, Justice League e Midnight Mass tra i candidati... No Way Home di Jon Watts guidano le nomination nella categoria film con cinque candidature a testa, tra cui menzioni per Andrew Garfield e Tom Holland, omettendo dalla lista il terzo Peter Parker, ...
Holland, Garfield and Maguire Recreate Iconic Spider-Man Meme as ‘No Way Home’ Sets Digital ReleaseNo Way Home” will arrive on digital March 22 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12. The studio marked the occasion by releasing a photo of ...
Spider-Man and Shang-Chi lead nominations at Critics Choice Super awardshttps://t.co/UjGZwOjVqL #CriticsChoice #SuperAwards pic.twitter.com/QpRCUKRaeD — Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) February 22, 2022 Holland and co-star Andrew Garfield who also plays Peter Parker, ...
