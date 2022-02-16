AEW Dark 15.02.2022 (Di mercoledì 16 febbraio 2022) Ben ritrovati cari amici di Zona Wrestling, eccoci ad una nuova puntata di AEW Dark che prevede tanti match anche stavolta. Rivedremo dei ragazzi che hanno di solito poco spazio negli show principali e che devono avanzare nel ranking. Risultati Dark: Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) battono Ariya Daivari & Invictus Khash Frankie Kazarian batte Luke Sampson Emi Sakura batte Angelica Risk 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) (w/ Daniel Garcia) battono Metro Brothers (Chris & J.C. Metro) Tony Nese batte Carlie Bravo QT Marshall (w/ Aaron Solo, Anthony Ogogo & Nick Comoroto) batte Pat Brink M.T. Nakazawa batte Joey Sweets Jora Johl batte Axel Rico Anthony Bowens (w/ Max Caster) batte Fuego Del Sol Dark Order (Preston ’10’ Vance & Alan ‘5’ Angels) battono Chaos Project (Luther ...Leggi su zonawrestling
