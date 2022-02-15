BRP'S LYNX BRAND OF SNOWMOBILES INTRODUCES NEW PLATFORM, MORE POWER, AND A CONNECTED EXPERIENCE (Di martedì 15 febbraio 2022) - The BRAND also brings additional models to North America and launches youth models in Europe* VALCOURT, QC, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/
The LYNX BRAND of BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) SNOWMOBILES is taking the deep snow riding EXPERIENCE to a new level of agility, POWER and control with the introduction of the Shredder deep snow models. The Shredder features the new Radien2 PLATFORM and comes with the option of the industry's most POWERful 2-stroke turbocharged engine, as well as an optional large display that provides a CONNECTED EXPERIENCE. In North America, LYNX is also bolstering its offering with two additional crossover models, the Xterrain RE and Xterrain Brutal. In Europe*, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The LYNX BRAND of BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) SNOWMOBILES is taking the deep snow riding EXPERIENCE to a new level of agility, POWER and control with the introduction of the Shredder deep snow models. The Shredder features the new Radien2 PLATFORM and comes with the option of the industry's most POWERful 2-stroke turbocharged engine, as well as an optional large display that provides a CONNECTED EXPERIENCE. In North America, LYNX is also bolstering its offering with two additional crossover models, the Xterrain RE and Xterrain Brutal. In Europe*, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : BRP LYNX
BRP'S LYNX BRAND OF SNOWMOBILES INTRODUCES NEW PLATFORM, MORE POWER, AND A CONNECTED EXPERIENCEThe brand also brings additional models to North America and launches youth models in Europe* VALCOURT, QC, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - The Lynx brand of BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) snowmobiles is taking the deep snow riding experience to a new level of agility, power and control with the introduction of the Shredder deep snow ...
Can - Am Off - Road Continues Global Racing Dominance with Fifth Consecutive Win at the Dakar Rallywww.brp.com @BRPNews Ski - Doo, Lynx, Sea - Doo, Can - Am, Rotax, Evinrude, Manitou, Alumacraft, Quintrex, Stacer, Savage and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or ...
Evinrude: BRP sospende la produzione e si accorda con Mercury | www.pressmare.it/ pressmare.it
BRP'S LYNX BRAND OF SNOWMOBILES INTRODUCES NEW PLATFORM, MORE POWER, AND A CONNECTED EXPERIENCEThe brand also brings additional models to North America and launches youth models in Europe* VALCOURT, QC, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lynx brand of BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) ...
California Inspiring Visitors to Travel with Super Bowl Ad, New California Trip Inspiration Guide for 2022 PlanningThe company intends to relentlessly build on its momentum and push boundaries, with ongoing investments in... at 14:00 BRP'S LYNX BRAND OF SNOWMOBILES INTRODUCES NEW PLATFORM, MORE POWER, AND A ...
BRP LYNXSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : BRP LYNX