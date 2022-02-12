TAITO MILESTONES in arrivo per Nintendo SwitchYu-Gi-Oh! GIOCO DI CARTE COLLEZIONABILI: disponibile il core booster ...It Takes Two festeggia 5 milioni di copie venduteCastlevania: Grimoire Of Souls nuovo grimorio con il major update di ...Green pass per parrucchieri e estetisti : a marzo via per shopping, ...Mafia : boss Gammino rientra in ItaliaFesteggia i 3 anni di Apex Legends con l'Evento Collezione ...GTA Online: Ricompense triple nelle modalità a tema San ValentinoEDENS ZERO Pocket Galaxy: Mobile Game in arrivoWARNER BROS. GAMES ANNUNCIA HARRY POTTER: MAGIC AWAKENED Ultime Blog

The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story, Square Enix presenta il trailer (Di sabato 12 febbraio 2022) L‘avventura con attori in carne e ossa The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story si presenta nel primo trailer Square Enix ha presentato un nuovo titolo molto atipico chiamato The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story con un trailer. Il titolo è un’avventura realizzata però con attori veri, e arriverà su PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch e PC il prossimo 12 maggio 2022. Il titolo coinvolge diversi nomi importanti nella sua realizzazione, tra cui alla direzione Koichiro Ito (Metal Gear Solid V), alla produzione Junichi Ehera (Nier: Automata) e Yasuhito Tachibana, il produttore della serie Netflix Il Regista Nudo che si è occupato dello scenario del titolo. The ...
Square Enix e lo studio di sviluppo h.a.n.d., Inc. hanno presentato oggi The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story , un'avvincente avventura avvolta nel mistero con veri attori, in arrivo il 12 maggio 2022 su console PlayStation 5(PS5), console PlayStation 4 (PS4), Nintendo ...

Square Enix ha presentato un nuovo titolo molto atipico chiamato The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story con un trailer. Il titolo è un’avventura realizzata però con attori veri, e arriverà su PS5, PS4, ...

Square Enix ha di recente rivelato The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story, un titolo investigativo dai tratti decisamente interessanti. Diretta da Koichiro Ito (Metal Gear Solid V) e prodotta da Junichi ...
