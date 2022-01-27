Zoomlion Launches First Collaborative Intelligent Robotic Excavator | Leading in Human-Machine Interaction Technology

(Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) CHANGSHA, China, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/Heavy Industry Science &Co., Ltd. ("", 1157.HK), ahigh-end equipment manufacturing enterprise, launched theat its 6th Science andInnovation Conference on January 7. Theequipped withsystem integrates artificial intelligence,control and other advanced technologies, empowering theto interact with the operator and perform tasks automatically, recognizing both gesture and voice commands to work accurately. The ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Zoomlion Launches

Padova News

...in the scissor lift market are adopting various business strategies such as new product, ...Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Aichi Corporation, Zhejiang Dingli ...The excavator equipped with human-machine interaction system integrates artificial intelligence, intelligent control and other advanced technologies, empowering the excavator to interact with the ...The "Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The growing risk of attacks ...