Zoomlion Launches First Collaborative Intelligent Robotic Excavator, Leading in Human-Machine Interaction Technology (Di giovedì 27 gennaio 2022) CHANGSHA, China, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion", 1157.HK), a Leading high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise, launched the First Collaborative Intelligent Robotic Excavator at its 6th Science and Technology Innovation Conference on January 7. The Excavator equipped with Human-Machine Interaction system integrates artificial intelligence, Intelligent control and other advanced technologies, empowering the Excavator to interact with the operator and perform tasks automatically, recognizing both gesture and voice commands to work accurately. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion", 1157.HK), a Leading high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise, launched the First Collaborative Intelligent Robotic Excavator at its 6th Science and Technology Innovation Conference on January 7. The Excavator equipped with Human-Machine Interaction system integrates artificial intelligence, Intelligent control and other advanced technologies, empowering the Excavator to interact with the operator and perform tasks automatically, recognizing both gesture and voice commands to work accurately. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Zoomlion Launches
Scissor Lift Market to value USD 4 BN by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc....in the scissor lift market are adopting various business strategies such as new product launches, ... Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Aichi Corporation, Zhejiang Dingli ...
AFV Beltrame Group decides to invest 250 million euros in an eco-friendly rebar and wire rod factory in Romania unique in Europe Padova News
Zoomlion Launches First Collaborative Intelligent Robotic Excavator, Leading in Human-Machine Interaction TechnologyThe excavator equipped with human-machine interaction system integrates artificial intelligence, intelligent control and other advanced technologies, empowering the excavator to interact with the ...
Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.comThe "Air Cargo Security and Screening Systems Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The growing risk of attacks ...
Zoomlion LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Zoomlion Launches