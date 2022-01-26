AEW Dark 25.01.2021 – Episodio 127 (Di mercoledì 26 gennaio 2022) Secondo show della settimana per la All Elite Wrestling. Ci avviciniamo allo speaciale Beach Break e dunque diversi atleti devono mettersi in mostra in match corti ma probanti. Ecco allora i risultati di questa puntata! Risultati Dark: The Bunny batte Erica Leigh Trios Match: Daniel Garcia & 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) battono Kekoa, Pat Brink & Rayo Lance Archer batte Joe Keys Leyla Hirsch batte Janai Kai The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & The Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) battono The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Alan Angels & Preston Vance) Penta El Zero Miedo batte Wheeler Yuta Jungle Boy batte Nick Comoroto Leggi su zonawrestling
Wrestling AEW, il trionfo di Sammy Guevara nel nome di Brodie Lee...alla memoria del grande e indimenticato leader del Dark Order , ex campione TNT, che a quel titolo aveva legato i momenti più grandiosi della sua, purtroppo breve, ma indelebile esperienza in AEW.
