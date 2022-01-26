AEW Dark 25 01 2021 – Episodio 127

(Di mercoledì 26 gennaio 2022) Secondo show della settimana per la All Elite Wrestling. Ci avviciniamo allo speaciale Beach Break e dunque diversi atleti devono mettersi in mostra in match corti ma probanti. Ecco allora i risultati di questa puntata! Risultati: The Bunny batte Erica Leigh Trios Match: Daniel Garcia & 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) battono Kekoa, Pat Brink & Rayo Lance Archer batte Joe Keys Leyla Hirsch batte Janai Kai The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & The Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) battono TheOrder (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Alan Angels & Preston Vance) Penta El Zero Miedo batte Wheeler Yuta Jungle Boy batte Nick Comoroto

