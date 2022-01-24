Household Appliance Brand CHiQ Recognized as A Top 10 Consumer Electronics Brand at GTB Awards Ceremony

Come trovare un hosting gratis per il sito che vuoi creare?5 consigli per organizzare l'home office perfetto e come progettare ...Migranti : nuovi sbarchi a LampedusaCaro-energia : -0,8% impatto sul Pil 2022Vaccini Covid : ciclo completo e 87,08% over 12Pannelli solari: fonte di energia alternativa e sostenibilePratici e funzionali, ecco come funzionano i faretti LedUdine : 18enne muore nell'ultimo giorno stageCovid, dati vicini a prima ondata : Omicron variante dominanteRimini: Dove Soggiornare, Cosa Vedere e VisitareUltime Blog

- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2021-2022 Global Top Brands (GTB) Awards Ceremony ...

- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/

At the 2021-2022 Global Top Brands (GTB) Awards Ceremony held at CES 2022 in Las Vegas from January 5 to 7, CHiQ, a high-end Household Appliance Brand, has been named as one of the Top 10 Consumer Electronics Brands for 2021-2022 while its product, the Q8R MaX - CHiQ Metaverse Series took home the Gold Innovation Award for AIoT & Display Technology. The annual GTB list is Recognized as the highest honor in the international Consumer Electronics sector. This year's GTB Awards Ceremony themed "Technology contributes to the ...
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ At the 2021 - 2022 Global Top Brands (GTB) Awards Ceremony held at CES 2022 in Las Vegas from January 5 to 7, CHiQ, a high - end household appliance brand, has been named as one of the Top 10 Consumer Electronics Brands for 2021 - 2022 while its product, the Q8R MaX - CHiQ Metaverse Series took home the Gold Innovation Award ...

Awards Ceremony held at CES 2022 in Las Vegas from January 5 to 7, CHiQ, a high-end household appliance brand, has been named as one of the Top 10 Consumer Electronics Brands for 2021-2022 while its ...

