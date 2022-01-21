Hisense Announced 2021 Full-Year Result, Revenue Hit Historical High of US$27.2 Billion (Di venerdì 21 gennaio 2022) QINGDAO, China, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Hisense Announced 2021 Full-Year Result, Revenue Hit Historical High of US$27.2 BillionHisense announced its 2021 financial results, showing total revenue reached US$27.2 billion, up 33% YOY, hitting a new record high in total revenue; Overseas revenue hit US$11.3 billion, increased by ...
