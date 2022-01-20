Yutong Bus Shows Steady Growth with Expected Net Profit to Grow US$7.87 Million to $23.61 Million for 2021, A 10% to 30% YoY Increase (Di giovedì 20 gennaio 2022) ZHENGZHOU, China, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. ("Yutong", SHA: 600066), a world leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, has bucked China's bus market trend by completing its self-challenge achievement of 0.17% revenue Growth for 2021. The company made 42,065 buses last year, a slight 0.2% Increase from the previous year, while bus sales reached 41,828 recording a 0.17% YoY Increase, with 2021 net Profit predicted to Grow US$ 7.87 Million to $23.61 Million. Compared with 2020, the global bus industry is experiencing a slow recovery with the overall business performance of major ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Yutong Proposes Initiative of Net - Zero Emissions by 2050 Ahead of COP26 in Green Push to Help World Achieve Carbon TargetsLONDON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Yutong Bus Co., Ltd. ("Yutong", SHA: 600066) released its proposal for Net - Zero Emissions by 2050 in the run - up to the COP26 running from October 31 - November 12 in the SEC in Glasgow, which will ...
