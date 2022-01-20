Suvoda Exceeds 2021 Targets; Poised for Continued Growth Supporting Complex Clinical Trials in 2022

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 20 gennaio 2022) Surpasses 900across 65 countries, expands leadership team and product offerings, and posts another year of 30%, all while maintaining an exceptional performance level. PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 20,/PRNewswire/, LLC, a globaltrial technology company that specializes in highlystudies, such as oncology, central nervous system (CNS) and rare disease, today announced thatwas another record year, exceeding its bookingsand expanding its reach byin 65 countries. Astrial sponsors and CROs have had to adapt to pandemic realities, offering hybrid or even fully remote ...