Suvoda Exceeds 2021 Targets; Poised for Continued Growth Supporting Complex Clinical Trials in 2022 (Di giovedì 20 gennaio 2022) Surpasses 900 Trials across 65 countries, expands leadership team and product offerings, and posts another year of 30% Growth, all while maintaining an exceptional performance level. PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Suvoda, LLC, a global Clinical trial technology company that specializes in highly Complex studies, such as oncology, central nervous system (CNS) and rare disease, today announced that 2021 was another record year, exceeding its bookings Targets and expanding its reach by Supporting Complex Clinical Trials in 65 countries. As Clinical trial sponsors and CROs have had to adapt to pandemic realities, offering hybrid or even fully remote ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Suvoda, LLC, a global Clinical trial technology company that specializes in highly Complex studies, such as oncology, central nervous system (CNS) and rare disease, today announced that 2021 was another record year, exceeding its bookings Targets and expanding its reach by Supporting Complex Clinical Trials in 65 countries. As Clinical trial sponsors and CROs have had to adapt to pandemic realities, offering hybrid or even fully remote ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Suvoda Exceeds
Suvoda Exceeds 2021 Targets; Poised for Continued Growth Supporting Complex Clinical Trials in 2022Surpasses 900 trials across 65 countries, expands leadership team and product offerings, and posts another year of 30% growth, all while maintaining ...
Suvoda LLC: Suvoda Exceeds 2021 Targets; Poised for Continued Growth Supporting Complex Clinical Trials in 2022Surpasses 900 trials across 65 countries, expands leadership team and product offerings, and posts another year of 30% growth, all while maintaining an exceptional performance level. PHILADELPHIA ...
Suvoda ExceedsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Suvoda Exceeds