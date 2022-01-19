Vulcano Tonga: 28.000 bambini colpiti dall’eruzione sottomarina e il ...Gioco illegale, continuano le azioni di contrastoDIETA CHETOGENICA, ECCO PERCHÉ SCEGLIERLA!Terraria - aggiornamento Journey's End disponibile su Nintendo SwitchCome e perché le scommesse hanno avuto successo in ItaliaSysJoker : il super malware che attacca tuttiCovid : Omicron fa meno paura, ma rischio variante più feroce in ...Gli sport su cui scommettere preferiti dagli italianiBrawlhalla Esports Anno 7: più di 1 milione di dollari di montepremiEA - aggiornamento di SPORTS FIFA MobileUltime Blog

PartnerLinQ Offers First-to-Market Digitally Optimized Supply Chain Integration System

PartnerLinQ's New Native App EcoSystem Allows Users to Add Apps to Their Solution with One ...

PartnerLinQ Offers First-to-Market Digitally Optimized Supply Chain Integration System (Di mercoledì 19 gennaio 2022) PartnerLinQ's New Native App EcoSystem Allows Users to Add Apps to Their Solution with One Click CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Visionet Systems, the leader in y enabled solutions for businesses around the world, is evolving PartnerLinQ, its flagship digital Supply Chain connectivity solution, to push the boundaries of connectivity by simplifying visibility and connectivity across the global Supply Chain and commerce channels. With PartnerLinQ's new capabilities, customers can access its native app ecoSystem allowing users to add more business context to their solution with one click. "The new digital connectivity ecoSystem is built to handle the evolving state of global ...
