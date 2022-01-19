IONOMR INNOVATIONS CLOSES US$ 15,000,000 SERIES A FUNDING WITH SHELL VENTURES, FININDUS, CHEVRON TECHNOLOGY VENTURES, NGIF CLEANTECH VENTURES AND PALLASITE VENTURES (Di mercoledì 19 gennaio 2022) VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/
IONOMR INNOVATIONS Inc. has closed a $15 million US SERIES A FUNDING round WITH lead investors SHELL VENTURES and FININDUS, joined by CHEVRON TECHNOLOGY VENTURES (CTV), NGIF CLEANTECH VENTURES and PALLASITE VENTURES. "This strategic investment demonstrates the industry's confidence in IONOMR's leading membrane and polymer TECHNOLOGY," said ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Global Electrolyzer Technology Market Report 2021: Disruptive Electrolyzer Technologies Enabling Green Hydrogen ProductionInnovation Ecosystem: Companies to Watch 5.1 Smoltek Nanotech Holding AB, Sweden 5.2 Ionomr Innovations Inc., Canada 5.3 Nel ASA, Norway 5.4 Clean Power Hydrogen Group Limited, United Kingdom 5.5 ...
Global Next Generation Advanced Batteries Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026Excellatron Solid State, LLC e - Zinc GS Yuasa Corporation Ionomr Innovations Inc. Iskra Lockheed Martin Corporation Mag One Products Inc. Oxis Energy Ltd Panasonic Corporation Pathion Inc. Pellion ...
