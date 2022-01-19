Good news to patients with corneal blindness: MIOK Keratoprosthesis, the World's First Artificial Cornea of 100% Non-biological Materials has been approved for listing in China. (Di mercoledì 19 gennaio 2022) - BEIJING, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRnewswire/
On December 7, 2021, MIOK Keratoprosthesis was approved for listing by NMPA, the Chinese agency for regulating drugs and medical devices. MIOK Keratoprosthesis is the World's First ever approved Artificial Cornea that requires no co-implantation of donor Corneas, and is of great significance across the 60 million patients with Corneal blindness Worldwide, as MIOK Keratoprosthesis makes it no longer impossible to restore sight to patients with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On December 7, 2021, MIOK Keratoprosthesis was approved for listing by NMPA, the Chinese agency for regulating drugs and medical devices. MIOK Keratoprosthesis is the World's First ever approved Artificial Cornea that requires no co-implantation of donor Corneas, and is of great significance across the 60 million patients with Corneal blindness Worldwide, as MIOK Keratoprosthesis makes it no longer impossible to restore sight to patients with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
ronniehowlett3 : RT @AnimeClick: Goodwill: in arrivo il romanzo prequel di Mercy (Mirka Andolfo) - AnimeClick : Goodwill: in arrivo il romanzo prequel di Mercy (Mirka Andolfo) - stefvrom : Il mio Spotify : stronza piangi ti mettiamo random le canzoni più tristi che esistano. Fortuna che non sono truccat… - pecora1534 : RT @Cucina_Italiana: Tutti possiamo contribuire a 'salvare' i dolci delle feste, anche quelli del Maestro Ernst Knam - mgdaIene : @wldtime good news nunca lo escuché -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Good news
Verde Solutions Partners With KOMAREK on Rooftop Solar Array for Its Manufacturing PlantTherefore, the solar PV system will also generate power from light reflecting off the roof, making good use of limited roof space. 'The Koeppern Group has invested in the American market for the last ...
Update: Hemp, Inc. Announces Launch of CBDA and CBGA Products in Response to New Covid Study FindingsThe new OSU scientific study, as noted by one news source, found acidic hemp compounds (CBDA and ... the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, and have a good safety profile in humans. And our research ...
Good News dal Clima WWF Italia
Cambiamento climatico in Veneto, l’assessore Bottacin replica alla nostra inchiesta: «Siamo virtuosi»Contestata la primazia di altre Regioni: «Sono più dichiarazioni d’intenti che azioni di sostanza». L’ammissione sulla critica principale, legata all’assenza di una cabina di regia: «Si punta alla nas ...
Imprese e sostenibilità: Davines tra i fondatori della nuova B Corp Beauty CoalitionL'imprenditore Bollati: "Una coalizione per unire le nostre forze e offrire benefici concreti sia ai clienti della beauty industry, ma soprattutto ...
Good newsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Good news