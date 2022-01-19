Michel Subor, French Actor and Star of Jean-Luc Godard’s ‘Le Petit Soldat,’ Dies at 86 (Di mercoledì 19 gennaio 2022) Michel Subor, a French Actor who rose to international acclaim for his lead performance in Jean-Luc Godard’s 1963 feature “Le Petit Soldat” and his narration for François Truffaut’s 1962 romance “Jules et Jim,” died on Monday in a French hospital following a car accident. He was 86 years old. News of Subor’s death was shared L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Michel SuborJules e Jim - Film (1962) ComingSoon TV
Michel SuborSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Michel Subor