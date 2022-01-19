BE COMICS! 2022: APRE LA VENDITA DEI BIGLIETTILEGO presenta il nuovo set LEGO Ideas Il MappamondoCelly presenta quattro nuovi smartwatch e fitness trackerMicrosoft ha acquisito Activision BlizzardPG Nationals Spring Split 2022 in arrivoD-Link - Il nuovo Switch Multi-Gigabit è disponibileCome Disegnare un Logo a Mano LiberaCome comprare visualizzazioni su YouTube nel 2022: top 5 sitiVanessa Bruno : influencer 23enne morta sul divano di un amicoFamiglia no-vax sterminata dal Covid : morti nonni, padre e figlioUltime Blog

Michel Subor, French Actor and Star of Jean-Luc Godard’s ‘Le Petit Soldat,’ Dies at 86 (Di mercoledì 19 gennaio 2022) Michel Subor, a French Actor who rose to international acclaim for his lead performance in Jean-Luc Godard’s 1963 feature “Le Petit Soldat” and his narration for François Truffaut’s 1962 romance “Jules et Jim,” died on Monday in a French hospital following a car accident. He was 86 years old. News of Subor’s death was shared L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
