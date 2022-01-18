Vanessa Bruno : influencer 23enne morta sul divano di un amicoFamiglia no-vax sterminata dal Covid : morti nonni, padre e figlioLa rivelazione di Robbie Williams : Un killer voleva uccidermiAcer - nuovi notebook TravelMate B3 e TravelMate Spin B3 con Windows ...Svelto Pastiglie per Lavastoviglie -23% Sconto e OffertaInvicta Specialty Orologio Uomo Quarzo - 42% Sconto e OffertaDavid Sassoli : oggi ultimo saluto a StrasburgoCatania, Agata Scuto scomparsa nel 2012 : un arrestoMorto lo stilista Nino Cerruti a 91 anniTrump : Il presidente Biden ha umiliato l'AmericaUltime Blog

Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ | Everything to Know About Oscar Isaac’s Disney+ Series

Marvel’s ‘Moon
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cityroma©
Trading his spaceship for a superhero suit. Star Wars alum Oscar Isaac is joining the Marvel Cinematic ...

zazoom
Commenta
Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’: Everything to Know About Oscar Isaac’s Disney+ Series (Di martedì 18 gennaio 2022) Trading his spaceship for a superhero suit. Star Wars alum Oscar Isaac is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a new superhero in Moon Knight. The Disney+ Series will introduce Isaac’s character, Marc Spector, a former Marine who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. His mental illness makes him a conduit for an Egyptian moon god, and that’s how he becomes Moon Knight. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige hinted that the antihero is a little grittier than recent idols in the MCU. “It’s been a while since we’ve had an action hero who jumps out of buildings and gets into fights,” Feige told Emmy magazine in 2020. The comic book studio head added that Spector’s dissociative identity disorder “is a unique aspect of the program.” Isaac isn’t just acting in the miniSeries. He served as a ...
Leggi su cityroma

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Marvel’s ‘Moon

Le novità Panini Marvel di marzo 2022  Tom's Hardware Italia
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Marvel’s ‘Moon
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Marvel’s ‘Moon Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ Everything Know