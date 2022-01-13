Huobi Primelist to List GARI, Supporting Gari Network's Efforts to Incentivize Social Video Content Creation (Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) LONDON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced its eleventh PrimeList event, offering its users exclusive access to SocialFi project Gari Network and its token Gari upon its official Listing. Gari Network Incentivizes users to create Content for its Social media platform. PrimeList participants can line up for numbered tickets or hold Huobi Tokens for three days to potentially win an allocation of the Gari token offering. Gari ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced its eleventh PrimeList event, offering its users exclusive access to SocialFi project Gari Network and its token Gari upon its official Listing. Gari Network Incentivizes users to create Content for its Social media platform. PrimeList participants can line up for numbered tickets or hold Huobi Tokens for three days to potentially win an allocation of the Gari token offering. Gari ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Huobi Primelist to List LOVE - Backing DEESSE's Vision for 'Enjoy to Earn' Gameplay
Huobi Primelist to List GMPD - Fueling GamesPad's Plans to Build the Ultimate Gaming - NFT - and Metaverse Ecosystem
Huobi Primelist to List RIFI Token - Supporting Rikkei Finance's Ambitions to Enable Secure Open Lending
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Huobi Primelist
Huobi Primelist to List LOVE, Backing DEESSE's Vision for 'Enjoy to Earn' Gameplay...00 Jan 8 - 16:00 Jan 12, HKT time.) Other users not participating in Primelist can also purchase LOVE tokens on Huobi Global after the listing. For more details, click here . Risk Reminder: Trading ...
Huobi Primelist to List DIO Tokens, Funding Development of Fracture Labs' Flagship Survival GameSince the beginning of November, Huobi Global has been launching Primelist events to support emerging projects and provide coveted access to new token listings for its users. For more details on how ...
Huobi Primelist to List DIO Tokens Funding Development of Fracture Labs’ Flagship Survival Game Padova News
Huobi Primelist to List DIO Tokens, Funding Development of Fracture Labs' Flagship Survival GameHuobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced its eighth Primelist event, offering its users a chance to win a coveted allocation of DIO tokens upon their listing o ...
Huobi PrimelistSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Huobi Primelist