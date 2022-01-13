Europe's newest unicorn Flipdish hits $1.25bn valuation after raising c.$100m (Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) Investment will fuel international expansion and R&D as hospitality digitalisation booms LONDON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Flipdish, Europe's leading online ordering and digital experience platform for hospitality, has received a c.$100m investment led by Tencent. The funding values the company at over $1.25bn and follows a $48.5m investment from Tiger Global Management in February 2021. The investment will be used to grow global operations, fund R&D in products that improve the hospitality industry's digital experience for consumers and support new customers like cinemas, stadia and airports. Founded by brothers Conor and James McCarthy in 2015, Flipdish allows hospitality businesses to deliver seamless consumer digital experiences which drive business growth. The unicorn ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
