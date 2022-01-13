Logitech Litra Glow - la Streaming Light Premium dotata di TrueSoft ...KIRBY E LA TERRA PERDUTA IN ARRIVO A MARZOWiko presenta lo smartphone Y82: bello e possibileL'ATTACCO DEI GIGANTI ARRIVA COL PRIMO AGGIORNAMENTO DI CALL OF DUTY: ...Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri ultimo trailer Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection arriva per Nintendo SwitchBeats annuncia i Beats Fit Pro - auricolari più innovativi di sempreSURFACE PRO 8, GO 3 E PRO X DISPONIBILI DA OGGIPlustek presenta SecureScan X200LG ULTRAGEAR E' PARTNER DI LEAGUE OF LEGENDS PER I MONITOR GAMINGUltime Blog

CAPEX com appoints skilled industry professional Andreas Lambrou as group CFO

- 2022 comes with exciting news for multi-licensed broker CAPEX.com, operated in Europe by Key Way ...

CAPEX.com appoints skilled industry professional Andreas Lambrou as group CFO (Di giovedì 13 gennaio 2022) - 2022 comes with exciting news for multi-licensed broker CAPEX.com, operated in Europe by Key Way Investments Ltd. - Andreas Lambrou's appointment as CFO is making headlines in the trading industry. NICOSIA, Cyprus, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The new CFO plans to improve, innovate, and expand the CAPEX.com business model. He has over 12 years of experience in the financial industry, having worked as an executive for several well-established brands in the sector. Mr. Lambrou has an extensive background in setting up Finance teams in multiple jurisdictions and working with banking institutions and payment providers worldwide.     "With his vast expertise, Andreas will help develop our financial strategies for 2022 and beyond, contributing to our ...
