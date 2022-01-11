CLEVR appoints former Nutmeg and Monument executive as UK MD

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 11 gennaio 2022) Michael Winfield to take the helm of Low-code/No-code FinServ business unit AMERSFOORT, Netherlands, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/, the low-code and no-code (LCNC) Software-with-a-Service (SwaS) provider, announced the appointment of Michael Winfield to lead its Financial Services business unit, UK-based. He will spearhead's global go-to-market initiatives for retail banks, lenders, building societies, insurers, pension providers and asset & wealth managers. "Low-code and no-code is the next technology revolution, following in the footsteps of the cloud revolution," said Angelique Schouten, CEO of. "Michael has been in the driver's seat of regulated entities such as, Octopus and Janus Henderson. His first-hand operational experience with core processes can help ...