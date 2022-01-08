IMPACT: Tom Phillips nuovo commentatore ad Hard To Kill, sostituirà Matt Stryker (Di sabato 8 gennaio 2022) Nei giorni scorsi, la dirigenza di IMPACT Wrestling ha annunciato che Matt Stryker non faceva più parte della federazione, essendo scaduto il suo contratto e non rinnovato. Il motivo del non rinnovo è dovuto alle scarse performance dell’ex commentatore di Lucha Underground. In vista del ppv di stasera, Hard to Kill, c’era dunque un ruolo da coprire. La news del nuovo telecronista è arrivata però da Renee Paquette: sarà Tom Hannifan, meglio noto in WWE come Tom Phillips e licenziato da Stamford nel maggio dello scorso anno. Il tweet di Renee Paquette Huge news!! @TomHannifan joins @IMPACTWRESTLING as their newest play by play announcer at Hard To Kill! What a pick up for them! I have ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Zona_Wrestling : #WWE IMPACT: Tom Phillips nuovo commentatore ad Hard To Kill, sostituirà Matt Stryker - -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : IMPACT Tom
Giochi gratis PC e Console da scaricare... Global Offensive FPS Dauntless Hunting game Destiny 2 FPS Looter Shooter Fortnite TPS Battle Royal Heartstone Carte Genshin Impact GDR League of Legends MOBA Magic Arena Carte Path of Exile ...
Iliad, il 2022 sarà l'anno della telefonia fissaL'obiettivo è di preservare il cosiddetto "launch - impact", evitando di dare troppe informazioni sia sulla data del lancio che sulle caratteristiche dell'offerta.
Tom Phillips Joining Impact Wrestling Announce Team For Hard To KillImpact Wrestling axed their announcer and Matt Striker wasn't happy about losing his job. A report came out later saying that the company wasn't happy ...
Brendan Shanahan: Hall of Fame Career and Lasting NHL ImpactBrendan Shanahan played 21 seasons in a Hall of Fame career and impacted the transition of the NHL into the modern era.
IMPACT TomSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : IMPACT Tom