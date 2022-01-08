(Di sabato 8 gennaio 2022) Nei giorni scorsi, la dirigenza diWrestling ha annunciato chenon faceva più parte della federazione, essendo scaduto il suo contratto e non rinnovato. Il motivo del non rinnovo è dovuto alle scarse performance dell’exdi Lucha Underground. In vista del ppv di stasera,to, c’era dunque un ruolo da coprire. La news deltelecronista è arrivata però da Renee Paquette: sarà Tom Hannifan, meglio noto in WWE come Tome licenziato da Stamford nel maggio dello scorso anno. Il tweet di Renee Paquette Huge news!! @TomHannifan joins @WRESTLING as their newest play by play announcer atTo! What a pick up for them! I have ...

Zona_Wrestling : #WWE IMPACT: Tom Phillips nuovo commentatore ad Hard To Kill, sostituirà Matt Stryker - -

