Global Innovative Solutions to introduce GSI, a green token which aims to fight pollution
Global Innovative Solutions, has formulated one of the most revolutionary green crypto projects which will come to market early in 2022. GSI was born with a promise: "Reduce pollution around the world by leveraging the use of blockchain." Reducing pollution through blockchain will be possible thanks to the collaboration of Global Innovative Solutions and two other Italian-based partners, Tesimag and Blu Gold Group, companies engaged in ecological and eco-sustainable work. GSI tokens focus on Innovative and environmentally supportive projects that help fight pollution: financing and developing activities ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
