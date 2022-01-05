Hisense Brings Next-Gen ULED 8K Mini-LED Series and the World's First 8K Resolution Laser Display Technology Solution to CES 2022 (Di mercoledì 5 gennaio 2022) QINGDAO, China, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Hisense, a leading global consumer electronics and home appliance company, highlighted its ULED 8K Mini-LED Series and 8K ReSolution Laser Display Technology Solution at the World's top Technology event CES 2022. "Technology can change lives. Hisense is always dedicated to delivering high performing, high-quality products that exceed consumers' expectations," said Douglas Kern, Senior Director of Marketing for Hisense USA. Leveraging extensive product expansion and industry-leading innovation, Hisense achieves exponential sales growth. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Hisense Brings Next-Gen ULED 8K Mini-LED Series and the World's First 8K Resolution Laser Display Technology Solution to CES 2022Hisense, a leading global consumer electronics and home appliance company, highlighted its ULED 8K Mini-LED series and 8K resolution Laser display technology solution at the world's top technology ...
Can the Hisense 8K Laser TV outclass large screen mini-LED and OLED?Hisense's new 8K Lazer TV is a world's first and brings an interesting alternative to the OLED and Mini-LED technology with some very real benefits ...
