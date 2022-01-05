CES 2022 | Acer presenta nuovi ChromebookSamsung annuncia nuovi monitorFederfarm : accordo Ffp2 a 75 centCovid : Omicron in 28,4% campioni acque reflueHong Kong : condannata a 15 mesi carcere Hang TungGuida per organizzare un viaggio a New YorkTorre del Greco : Bimbo annega, bloccata madreLaccio emostatico per bloccare il vaccino : no vax operato d'urgenzaIn Europa superati 100mln di contagi Covid50 Mascherine certificate FFP2 NR Sconto e OffertaUltime Blog

Adyen launches Android POS terminals

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen, the global payments platform of choice for many of the ...

Adyen launches Android POS terminals

 Adyen, the global payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, today announced the launch of mobile Android point of sale (POS) terminals in the EU, UK, and the United States. The devices represent a fundamental change in the role of the payment terminal, functioning as an all-in-one solution, eliminating the need for separate cash registers, barcode scanners, and customer facing displays. Additionally, the terminals come with an app management system, allowing merchants to upload and manage the apps they use every day, for inventory management, loyalty programs, returns and more. The launch of these multi-purpose terminals will not only reduce the cost of their hardware, but also help businesses drastically improve in-person customer ...
