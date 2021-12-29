VIDEO | AEW Dark del 28 12 2021

(Di mercoledì 29 dicembre 2021) Torna AEW, il primo originale web show della All Elite Wrestling, in streaming tutte le settimane sul canale YouTube ufficiale della compagnia. In questo episodio 10 Match in programma (e treMatch), fra cui Nese Vs Greene, Bear Country contro The Acclaimed e Anna Jay contro Reha Tehaka: Red Velvet vs. Jordan Blu Julia Hart vs. Xtina Kay The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) vs. The Factory (Nick Comoroto & QT Marshall) Anna Jay vs. Reka Tehaka The Blade vs. Toa Liona Wardlow vs. Casanova Diamante vs. Shawna Reed Tony Nese vs. Anthony Greene The Bunny vs. KiLynn King Bear Country (Bear Boulder & Bear Bronson) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) Skye Blue vs. Ashley D’Amboise Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta vs. The Wingmen (Cezar Bononi & Peter ...

