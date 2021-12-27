New Addition! Kylie Jenner Introduces New Kitten Ahead of Welcoming Baby No 2

Leggi su cityroma

(Di lunedì 27 dicembre 2021) A Christmas cat!showed off her family’s newest addition, a, on Saturday, December 25. Hollywood’s Most Beloved Pets Read article TheCosmetics founder, 24, didn’t share any captions, simply showing a ginger cat pawing at herbump on Christmas via her Instagram Story. Before showing the feline on her belly in the boomerang, she shared a photo of her and daughter Stormi, 3, watching the Boston Celtics play a basketball game as they bonded with their new pet. The mom and daughter were wearing matching holiday pajamas with a festive gnome print, which Kendallwas also spotted wearing on Christmas via the model’s Instagram Story. In clips shared on Sunday,showed the small cat’s ginger fur in the sunlight as it ...