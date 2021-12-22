NXT 21.12.2021 The Psycho Killer is here (Di mercoledì 22 dicembre 2021) Buongiorno amici di ZW e benvenuti a questa nuova puntata di NXT 2.0. L’episodio odierno ci regala la presenza di AJ Styles, ma non c’è tempo per le introduzioni, sul ring troviamo subito il campione del brand, Tommaso Ciampa. PROMO: Il campione parla dell’imminente sfida tra lui e Bron Breakker, definendosi “il cacciatore” di NXT e indicando Breakker come la sua preda. Ciampa invita lo sfidante sul ring poiché vuole parlare con lui faccia a faccia. Breakker arriva sul ring e Ciampa parla di quanto accaduto a War Games e del fatto di essere stato schienato dallo stesso Bron: lo sfidante ha meritato la sua prossima sfida titolata. Ciampa cerca di entrare nella testa dell’avversario attraverso le parole, facendo leva sulle sue abilità da Psycho Killer, augurandosi che Bron non sprechi la sua seconda occasione per via della sua poca esperienza. ...Leggi su zonawrestling
5 things WWE NXT got right this week: AJ Styles confronts Grayson Waller; Pete Dunne injuredAfter weeks of build-up, Tony D’Angelo and Pete Dunne finally competed in the main event of WWE NXT. D’Angelo took the upper hand early and delivered a big suplex that nearly injured Dunne’s neck.
WWE NXT 2.0 results: AJ Styles confronts Grayson Waller as huge title challenges are madeAnother busy night for WWE NXT 2.0. Tony D'Angelo got the last laugh after his match with Pete Dunne, smashing The BruiserWeight's hand with a crowbar, AJ Styles put Grayson Waller in his place, ...
