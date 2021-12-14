VIDEO | AEW Dark | Elevation del 13 12 2021

(Di martedì 14 dicembre 2021) Torna AEW, il web show della All Elite Wrestling che apre la nuova settimana di programmazione della compagnia. Lo show di questa settimana ha 7 match annunciati ufficialmente e come di consueto avrà inizio all’1 di notte italiana, con la possibilità di recuperarlo on demand sempre in questa pagina anche nei giorni successivi: Thunder Rosa vs. Gabby Ortiz Kris Statlander & Red Velvet vs. Nikii Duke & Tina San Antonio The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn, Billy Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. Antonio Zambrano, Jack Tomlinson & Joey Sweets Emi Sakura vs. Notorious Mimi Jaden Valo vs. Anthony Ogogo Anthony Gangone & Mike Verna vs. The Inner Circle (Ortiz & Santana) Tony Nese vs. Alex Reynolds

