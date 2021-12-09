2021 Saw Consumers Spend $135 Billion in Mobile according to App Annie (Di giovedì 9 dicembre 2021) - SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/



App Annie, the leading Mobile data and analytics provider today announced that 2021 was a record breaking year with total consumer Spend across iOS and Google Play leaping by nearly 25% YOY to hit $135 Billion. Downloads also hit a new milestone growing 8% YOY to reach 140 Billion. The company also provided a deep dive into the apps that registered the largest growth over the last 12 months: Video sharing and editing apps saw the highest growth in 2021 globally: Hyper casual games reigned supreme for downloads: "One of the big take-aways is that the global population adapted to the pandemic by embracing a Mobile lifestyle. The sectors that did well were the ones that ...

