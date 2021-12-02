CCTV+: Peng Liyuan sends best wishes to students with HIV on World AIDS Day (Di giovedì 2 dicembre 2021) - BEIJING, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On the occasion of the 34th World AIDS Day Wednesday, Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, sent her best wishes to students in the Linfen Red Ribbon School in north China'sShanxi Province, the only facility set up in the country specifically for youngsters living with HIV/AIDS. Peng, also World Health Organization (WHO) Goodwill Ambassador for Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, sent her best wishes in a video message to the students in the school which also celebrates its 10th founding anniversary this year. In her video message, Peng recalled the memories she shared ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
