La pubblicità provocatoria sul camion delle onoranze funebri: “Non ...Giochi gratuiti e in saldo per questo fine settimana: Borderlands 3, ...Cosa accade a chi non accetta le nuove condizioni d'uso di WhatsAppIn Spagna i pescatori hanno catturato un enorme pesce luna di oltre 3 ...Seggiolino Auto a Norma : Cosa dice la legge e quale ScegliereLezioni di vita apprese tramite il gioco digitaleAnimal Crossing: New Horizons DirectLEGO Harry Potter compie 20 anni: Neville Paciock ricrea le sue scene ...NHL 22 DISPONIBILE IN TUTTO IL MONDO COCA COLA COPA CHALLENGE: INIZIA LA COMPETIZIONE TRA INFLUENCER SU ...Ultime Blog

IATSE and AMPTP Have Reached a Deal to Avert a Strike

IATSE and
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cityroma©
Negotiators from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Have Reached a Deal for a ...

zazoom
Commenta
IATSE and AMPTP Have Reached a Deal to Avert a Strike (Di domenica 17 ottobre 2021) Negotiators from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Have Reached a Deal for a new three-year contract, Averting a Strike that would Have shut down film and TV production across the country. “The IATSE & Hollywood 13 Locals achieved a tentative agreement w/ AMPTP,” the union told members Saturday afternoon. “Strike Averted!” The union L'articolo proviene da City Roma News.
Leggi su cityroma
Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : IATSE and

Vertenza Hollywood, ultime ore per evitare lo sciopero

... luned scadono i termini posti dalla International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees (Iatse). Non chiaro quanto le parti siano distanti sui nodi cruciali della vertenza che includono pi pause ...

IATSE Reports 'Good Progress' in Talks, While Prepping 21 Picket Locations

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees reported on Thursday that negotiators were making "good progress" in bargaining, but advised members to be ready to go on strike on Monday if a ...

Sciopero a Hollywood: il sindacato annuncia l’ultimatum

Il sindacato che rappresenta i lavoratori del cinema ha notificato ieri il proprio ultimatum: se non verrà raggiunto un accordo con gli studios, i 60000 membri dello IATSE (International alliance of t ...

Hollywood, sciopero delle maestranze contro lo sfruttamento

La scorsa settimana lo IATSE (International alliance of theatrical stage employees), che sta negoziando un nuovo contratto con i produttori confederati, ha autorizzato lo sciopero di categoria. Il sin ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : IATSE and
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : IATSE and IATSE AMPTP Have Reached Deal