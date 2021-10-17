IATSE and AMPTP Have Reached a Deal to Avert a Strike (Di domenica 17 ottobre 2021) Negotiators from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Have Reached a Deal for a new three-year contract, Averting a Strike that would Have shut down film and TV production across the country. “The IATSE & Hollywood 13 Locals achieved a tentative agreement w/ AMPTP,” the union told members Saturday afternoon. “Strike Averted!” The union L'articolo proviene da City Roma News. Leggi su cityroma
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : IATSE and
Vertenza Hollywood, ultime ore per evitare lo sciopero... luned scadono i termini posti dalla International Association of Theatrical Stage Employees (Iatse). Non chiaro quanto le parti siano distanti sui nodi cruciali della vertenza che includono pi pause ...
IATSE Reports 'Good Progress' in Talks, While Prepping 21 Picket LocationsThe International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees reported on Thursday that negotiators were making "good progress" in bargaining, but advised members to be ready to go on strike on Monday if a ...
Sciopero a Hollywood: il sindacato annuncia l’ultimatumIl sindacato che rappresenta i lavoratori del cinema ha notificato ieri il proprio ultimatum: se non verrà raggiunto un accordo con gli studios, i 60000 membri dello IATSE (International alliance of t ...
Hollywood, sciopero delle maestranze contro lo sfruttamentoLa scorsa settimana lo IATSE (International alliance of theatrical stage employees), che sta negoziando un nuovo contratto con i produttori confederati, ha autorizzato lo sciopero di categoria. Il sin ...
IATSE andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : IATSE and