Pony ai to Start Driverless Tests on Public Roads in Beijing

Beijing-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Silicon Valley - based leading autonomous driving company Pony.ai, today ...

Pony.ai to Start Driverless Tests on Public Roads in Beijing (Di venerdì 15 ottobre 2021) Beijing-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Silicon Valley - based leading autonomous driving company Pony.ai, today announced that it has been authorized to conduct Driverless Tests on Public Roads in China's capital city, Beijing. The company is one of the two autonomous software companies to receive this ...
Pony.ai was the first company to put fully driverless vehicles on public roads in two of the world's most dynamic mobility markets, and today Pony enters its third global driverless city. About Pony.

Silicon Valley-based leading autonomous driving company Pony.ai, today announced that it has been authorized to conduct driverless tests on public roads in China’s capital city, Beijing. The company i ...
