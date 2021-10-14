India : Uccide la moglie con un cobra nel lettoGiulio Regeni : Comincia il processo per l'omicidio a RomaPlace Dauphine : La piazza dalla una curiosa forma triangolare | ...Aceto e Tartufo... lo sapevi che | CuriositàLa guerra di domani streaming : Chris Pratt | CuriositàThe Smiths : La band più influente degli anni Ottanta | CuriositàIl Palazzo dei Diamanti a Ferrara | CuriositàIl mago Harry Blackstone Sr : Il rivale di Harry Houdini | CuriositàInhumans serie tv : Anson Mount Freccia Nera | CuriositàEdvard Munch : Al tavolo della roulette a Monte Carlo | CuriositàUltime Blog

SEG Solar Expanding Its Module Capacity in Cambodia

- PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEG Solar Inc. announced today that it has ...

zazoom
Commenta
SEG Solar Expanding Its Module Capacity in Cambodia (Di giovedì 14 ottobre 2021) - PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/

SEG Solar Inc. announced today that it has significantly increased the production Capacity for its high-efficiency SEG 540W+ 182mm technology Modules at its manufacturing facility in Cambodia to 500MW per year. This facility has been equipped with state-of-the art technology and aims to meet the growing Solar market demands of North America. Production will come online in October 2021 and the first batch of Solar Modules are anticipated to arrive in the US in Q4 2021. The expansion of the production facility in Cambodia is just one of many ways that SEG is currently working to obtain stable and high quality overseas supply solutions to reduce risks and better serve its customers. SEG recognizes the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SEG Solar
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : SEG Solar Solar Expanding Module Capacity Cambodia