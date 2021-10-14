SEG Solar Expanding Its Module Capacity in Cambodia (Di giovedì 14 ottobre 2021) - PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
SEG Solar Inc. announced today that it has significantly increased the production Capacity for its high-efficiency SEG 540W+ 182mm technology Modules at its manufacturing facility in Cambodia to 500MW per year. This facility has been equipped with state-of-the art technology and aims to meet the growing Solar market demands of North America. Production will come online in October 2021 and the first batch of Solar Modules are anticipated to arrive in the US in Q4 2021. The expansion of the production facility in Cambodia is just one of many ways that SEG is currently working to obtain stable and high quality overseas supply solutions to reduce risks and better serve its customers. SEG recognizes the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
