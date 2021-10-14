PHBS Professor Ren Ting: A facilitated registration process for market entities is the key step in fostering an energetic market environment (Di giovedì 14 ottobre 2021) - SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
As China has been putTing unremitTing efforts into improving its business environment and energizing the market in the past few years, more substantial incentives and reforms have been put in place to sustain the nation's robust recovery from the blow of the pandemic. The State Council of China recently issued a regulation on the registration management of market entities to optimize registration procedures, simplify application materials, and lower institutional costs. In a recent interview with China Daily, Ren Ting, an associate dean and Professor at Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS), shared his insights ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
As China has been putTing unremitTing efforts into improving its business environment and energizing the market in the past few years, more substantial incentives and reforms have been put in place to sustain the nation's robust recovery from the blow of the pandemic. The State Council of China recently issued a regulation on the registration management of market entities to optimize registration procedures, simplify application materials, and lower institutional costs. In a recent interview with China Daily, Ren Ting, an associate dean and Professor at Peking University HSBC Business School (PHBS), shared his insights ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : PHBS Professor
Peking University HSBC Business School and Cambridge Judge Business School announce Cooperative Programme for delivery of their own ......in China studies with our partner Peking University HSBC Business School." Says Professor Hai Wen, ... The official website: https://english.phbs.pku.edu.cn/ For further information: Cambridge Judge ...
Peking University HSBC Business School and Cambridge Judge Business School announce Cooperative Programme for delivery of their own ......in China studies with our partner Peking University HSBC Business School." Says Professor Hai Wen, ... The official website: https://english.phbs.pku.edu.cn/ For further information: Cambridge Judge ...
PHBS ProfessorSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : PHBS Professor