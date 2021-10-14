RTX DAY in arrivo: sabato 16 ottobre in LombardiaLost in Random: stile artistico unico dai disegni scuri ai modelli in ...Arriva RICOCHET Anti-Cheat per Call of DutyFar Cry 6 Recensione PS4 ProIndia : Uccide la moglie con un cobra nel lettoGiulio Regeni : Comincia il processo per l'omicidio a RomaPlace Dauphine : La piazza dalla una curiosa forma triangolare | ...Aceto e Tartufo... lo sapevi che | CuriositàLa guerra di domani streaming : Chris Pratt | CuriositàThe Smiths : La band più influente degli anni Ottanta | CuriositàUltime Blog

make data matter | Keyrus celebrates its 25th anniversary by offering businesses an inspiring new vision

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An international player in consulting and ...

"make data matter": Keyrus celebrates its 25th anniversary by offering businesses an inspiring new vision

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/

An international player in consulting and technology as well as a data and Digital specialist, Keyrus announces new goals in the market through a renewed and inspiring vision stemming from 25 years of expertise in data exploitation. Keyrus has also redesigned its visual identity, creating a new logo and slogan: "make data matter." A hyperconnected ecosystem Driven by the growth of Internet-based and mobile technologies, society today is a single, hyperconnected ecosystem made up of organizations, individuals, groups of individuals, and objects. To thrive in this ecosystem, businesses need not only to accelerate their digital transformation, but also to develop ...
