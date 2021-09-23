SSP, Verdoia unfit: Manzi to replace him at GMT94 in Jerez (Di giovedì 23 settembre 2021) Frenchman Andy Verdoia is forced to wave the white flag and will be replaced on the GMT94 team by Stefano Manzi . This is the latest Supersport news as the championship heads into its ninth round of ...Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
Advertising
P300it : SSP | Debise e Cluzel ancora fuori per infortunio, in Catalogna ci saranno Verdoïa e Cauchi -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : SSP Verdoia
SSP, Verdoia unfit: Manzi to replace him at GMT94 in JerezFrenchman Andy Verdoia is forced to wave the white flag and will be replaced on the GMT94 team by Stefano Manzi . This is the latest Supersport news as the championship heads into its ninth round of the season. A ...
SSP, il ritorno di Sofuoglu a Jerez con Puccetti RacingSSP, Verdoia unfit: Manzi lo sostituisce in GMT94 a Jerez
SSP, Verdoia unfit: Manzi lo sostituisce in GMT94 a Jerez Motosprint.it
SSP, Verdoia unfit: Manzi lo sostituisce in GMT94 a JerezIl francese Andy, infortunatosi a Barcellona, è costretto al riposo. Nella formazione Yamaha debutta Stefano, attuale pilota Moto2 ...
SSP600 Barcellona: Manuel Gonzalez ancora in poleLo spagnolo del team ParkinGO Yamaha precede Krummenacher ed il finlandese Niki Tuuli. De Rosa, migliore degli italiani è in seconda fila con il quarto tempo ...
SSP VerdoiaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : SSP Verdoia