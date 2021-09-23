CGBIO to introduce AI-empowered robotic intervention device, with clinical trials (Di giovedì 23 settembre 2021) - SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/
CGBIO Inc., a Korea's Regenerative Medicine company, announced on September 8, 2021 a successful partnership agreement with NDR Medical Technology, a Singapore-based company, to introduce an Automated Needle Targeting (ANT)-X system that combines Artificial Intelligence (AI) and medical image processing to assist surgeons during minimally invasive surgery and to collaborate in clinical studies. with the attendance of a government official from Enterprise Singapore in a signing ceremony, CGBIO expects this partnership to be of great help to promoting the mutual medical technology collaboration between Singapore and Korea as well as expanding its globalization strategy of local medical technology in the years to come. Under the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
