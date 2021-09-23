Svelati i nuovi Surface con Windows 11Xiaomi 11 Lite NE Prezzo e CaratteristicheXiaomi 11T Caratteristiche e Prezzo del Nuovo FlagshipXiaomi 11T Pro: 4 Motivi per Acquistare il Nuovo Smartphone 5GXiaomi Pad 5 Un Tablet Davvero Versatile AdattLA SOUNDBAR LG ECLAIR ARRIVA IN ITALIAF1 MOBILE RACING: STAGIONE 2021 DISPONIBILEKena: Bridge of Spirits Recensione PS4 ProRed Dead Online: RDO$ e PE doppi rubando il gioiello dell'EstMorto Willie Garson star di Sex and the CityUltime Blog

CGBIO to introduce AI-empowered robotic intervention device | with clinical trials

- SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CGBIO Inc., a Korea's Regenerative Medicine ...

zazoom
Commenta
CGBIO to introduce AI-empowered robotic intervention device, with clinical trials (Di giovedì 23 settembre 2021) - SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 CGBIO Inc., a Korea's Regenerative Medicine company, announced on September 8, 2021 a successful partnership agreement with NDR Medical Technology, a Singapore-based company, to introduce an Automated Needle Targeting (ANT)-X system that combines Artificial Intelligence (AI) and medical image processing to assist surgeons during minimally invasive surgery and to collaborate in clinical studies. with the attendance of a government official from Enterprise Singapore in a signing ceremony, CGBIO expects this partnership to be of great help to promoting the mutual medical technology collaboration between Singapore and Korea as well as expanding its globalization strategy of local medical technology in the years to come. Under the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CGBIO introduce
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : CGBIO introduce CGBIO introduce empowered robotic intervention