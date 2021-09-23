CGBIO to introduce AI-empowered robotic intervention device | with clinical trials

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 23 settembre 2021) - SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/Inc., a Korea's Regenerative Medicine company, announced on September 8, 2021 a successful partnership agreementNDR Medical Technology, a Singapore-based company, toan Automated Needle Targeting (ANT)-X system that combines Artificial Intelligence (AI) and medical image processing to assist surgeons during minimally invasive surgery and to collaborate instudies.the attendance of a government official from Enterprise Singapore in a signing ceremony,expects this partnership to be of great help to promoting the mutual medical technology collaboration between Singapore and Korea as well as expanding its globalization strategy of local medical technology in the years to come. Under the ...