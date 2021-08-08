Rottamazione tv, chiedere il bonus : il nuovo digitale terrestre ...Borsa per tutti i giorni o per un'occasione speciale? Ecco quale ...Scuola, Green pass : 217mila professori ancora non vaccinatiOlimpiadi ginnastica ritmica : Milena Baldassarri sesta - VideoGiulia De Lellis e Carlo Beretta presto avranno un figlio?Giuseppe Conte eletto presidente del Movimento 5 StelleRicette leggere e appetitose per l'estatePuglia a ritmo dance ad agosto con Nathalie Aarts e Haiducii alla ...GTA Online: l’ultima novità è la Vapid Dominator ASP CALL OF DUTY BLACK OPS COLD WAR E WARZONE - TUTTO SULLA STAGIONE 5Ultime Blog

È morto Dennis Thomas | fondò la celebre ' Kool and the Gang'

Fondati nel 1964, i Kool and the Gang hanno mantenuto negli anni una forte presenza sulle scene grazie ...

È morto Dennis Thomas, fondò la celebre 'Kool and the Gang' (Di domenica 8 agosto 2021) Fondati nel 1964, i Kool and the Gang hanno mantenuto negli anni una forte presenza sulle scene grazie alla longevità di successi come " Celebration ", " Jungle Boogie ", " Get down on it " e " ...
Dennis Thomas, tra i membri fondatori della leggendaria formazione funk e disco music Kool and the Gang , è morto nel sonno a 70 anni in New Jersey. Lo riferiscono su Facebook i suoi compagni di band, ...

AGI - Dennis Thomas, tra i membri fondatori della leggendaria formazione funk e disco music Kool and the Gang, è morto nel sonno a 70 anni in New Jersey . Lo riferiscono su Facebook i suoi compagni di band, ...
Dennis Thomas, tra i membri fondatori della leggendaria formazione funk e disco music Kool and the Gang , è morto nel sonno a 70 anni in New Jersey. Lo ...

'Celebrate' Dennis Thomas, fondatore di Kool & The Gang

Il sassofonista è morto a 70 anni. Solo un anno fa, la band di ‘Get Down On It’ e ‘Celebration’ aveva detto addio al co-fondatore Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell.
