CynergisTek Expands Footprint in the Southern United States With Multiyear Managed Service Contract With Another Large Health System (Di venerdì 6 agosto 2021) ... focusing on creating true partnerships, today announced a new four - year agreement With a ... We anticipate the demand for Managed privacy Services will grow as IT security and privacy teams seek to ...Leggi su 01net
CynergisTek Expands Footprint in the Southern United States With Multiyear Managed Service Contract With Another Large Health SystemCynergisTek is a top - ranked cybersecurity consulting firm helping organizations in highly - regulated industries, including those in healthcare, government, and finance navigate emerging security ...
Continua a leggere CynergisTek Expands Footprint in the Southern United States With Multiyear Managed Service Contract With Another Large Health System Business Wire Business Wire - 6 Agosto 2021
