Sinequa Brings Intelligent Search to Microsoft Teams (Di giovedì 15 luglio 2021) ... a leading provider of Intelligent Enterprise Search, today announced the launch of Sinequa for ... and learns from data and content, while allowing employees to use natural language to surface it ...Leggi su 01net
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Sinequa Brings
Avaya Positioned By Aragon Research as a Leader In Intelligent Contact Center Solutions, Powering Next - Generation Customer Experiences ...Continua a leggere Sinequa Brings Intelligent Search to Microsoft Teams Business Wire Business Wire - 15 Luglio 2021 Discover insights and make informed decisions without leaving Teams NEW YORK & ...
Sinequa Brings Intelligent Search to Microsoft TeamsBy first bringing intelligent search and knowledge discovery to the cloud thanks to Sinequa for Azure, Sinequa continues the march to help modernize the digital workplace with integrations built for ...
Storia delle posse, quando l’hip hop era militanza politica Rolling Stone Italia
Sinequa BringsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sinequa Brings