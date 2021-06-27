Chinese Language Screenwriting Contest Gets COVID-Boost (Di domenica 27 giugno 2021) Rom-coms and crime stories dominated submissions to the first Chinese-Language scriptwriting competition co-presented by Taiwan’s Studio76 and MediaCorp in Singapore. Unveiled at the Taiwan Creative Content Fest last year, “Rising Stories” received 520 submissions, far higher than the 100-150 organizers had anticipated, Studio76’s CEO and managing partner Dennis Yang told Variety. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers only promoted the event online and approached scriptwriters chat groups on social media. Around 75% of the entries came from Taiwan, Yang said. But the competition — also backed by Tencent’s WeTV and X Media Asia ... Leggi su cityroma (Di domenica 27 giugno 2021) Rom-coms and crime stories dominated submissions to the firstscriptwriting competition co-presented by Taiwan’s Studio76 and MediaCorp in Singapore. Unveiled at the Taiwan Creative Content Fest last year, “Rising Stories” received 520 submissions, far higher than the 100-150 organizers had anticipated, Studio76’s CEO and managing partner Dennis Yang told Variety. Due to the ongoing-19 pandemic, organizers only promoted the event online and approached scriptwriters chat groups on social media. Around 75% of the entries came from Taiwan, Yang said. But the competition — also backed by Tencent’s WeTV and X Media Asia ...

svtjeonghanbaby : @Chan07Hana You study chinese language tu under uni or sendiri??? -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Chinese Language 'Wish Dragon' Review: Hong Kong - Set Netflix Movie Makes Up in Attitude What It Lacks in Originality (Chinese audiences benefit from producer Jackie Chan supplying his voice for the Mandarin - language version.) Even more than last year's Netflix original "Over the Moon," this Sony Pictures ...

Shihe: Dialogue with the World in "Tea Language" In the 16th century, Portuguese merchants brought Chinese tea back. It was so expensive that only nobles could enjoy it. Today, drinking tea is still a sophisticated lifestyle. He said that the ...

