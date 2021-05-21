Protest outside Lower House turns ugly (2)

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Protest outside

ROME, MAY 21 - A demonstrationthe Lower House turned ugly on Friday with clashes breaking out between protestors and police and a Carabiniere being slightly hurt after demonstrators tore off his helmet and kicked him in ...ROME, MAY 21 - A demonstrationthe Lower House turned ugly on Friday with clashes breaking out between protestors and police. The protestors, featuring members of the Cobas union and of the Movimento 7 Novembre group for ...ROME, MAY 21 - A demonstration outside the Lower House turned ugly on Friday with clashes breaking out between protestors and police and a Carabiniere being slightly hurt after demonstrators tore off ...ROMA, 18 MAG - epa09207903 Protesters hold up banners and pictures during a rally against Israeli military attacks on the Gaza Strip, outside the Israeli embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 18 May 2021. Th ...