WCIFIT: Gathering Wisdom and Deliberating the Future in Chongqing (Di mercoledì 19 maggio 2021) - Chongqing, China, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/
A news report by iChongqing: The third Western International Conference Fair for Investment and Trade (WCIFIT) is set to be held at the Chongqing International Expo Center from May 20-23rd. Based on the theme Going West and Deliberating the Future, a range of events including conferences, exhibitions, competitions, and discussions have been organized. Conference highlights The opening ceremony of WCIFIT will be held on May 21, the 2021 CCI-New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor International Cooperation Forum and the Asian-Enterprise of Tomorrow Conference will take place on the same day. As an important event of WCIFIT, the 2021 Asia Enterprise of Tomorrow will bring together Asian ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
A news report by iChongqing: The third Western International Conference Fair for Investment and Trade (WCIFIT) is set to be held at the Chongqing International Expo Center from May 20-23rd. Based on the theme Going West and Deliberating the Future, a range of events including conferences, exhibitions, competitions, and discussions have been organized. Conference highlights The opening ceremony of WCIFIT will be held on May 21, the 2021 CCI-New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor International Cooperation Forum and the Asian-Enterprise of Tomorrow Conference will take place on the same day. As an important event of WCIFIT, the 2021 Asia Enterprise of Tomorrow will bring together Asian ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
WCIFIT GatheringSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WCIFIT Gathering