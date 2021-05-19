IL RED BULL CAMPUS CLUTCH ENTRA NEL VIVOStati Uniti : indagine penale Trump OrganizationCovid-19, da oggi coprifuoco alle 23 : attenzione disagio scuolaProteste Colombia : ci sono almeno 42 vittimeNuovo trailer e amiibo per The Legend of Zelda: Skyward SwordDANIEL WELLINGTON LANCIA UN NUOVO OROLOGIOLegends of Runeterra si aggiorna con la Patch 2.8.0Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey festeggia 1 milione di copie venduteDESTINY 2: TORNA L'INCURSIONE CLASSICA VOLTA DI VETRORambo e John McClane fanno il loro debutto in Call of Duty

WCIFIT | Gathering Wisdom and Deliberating the Future in Chongqing

- Chongqing, China, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by iChongqing: The third Western ...

WCIFIT: Gathering Wisdom and Deliberating the Future in Chongqing - Chongqing, China, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/

A news report by iChongqing: The third Western International Conference Fair for Investment and Trade (WCIFIT) is set to be held at the Chongqing International Expo Center from May 20-23rd. Based on the theme Going West and Deliberating the Future, a range of events including conferences, exhibitions, competitions, and discussions have been organized. Conference highlights The opening ceremony of WCIFIT will be held on May 21, the 2021 CCI-New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor International Cooperation Forum and the Asian-Enterprise of Tomorrow Conference will take place on the same day. As an important event of WCIFIT, the 2021 Asia Enterprise of Tomorrow will bring together Asian ...
