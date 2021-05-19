WCIFIT | Gathering Wisdom and Deliberating the Future in Chongqing

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 19 maggio 2021) -, China, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/A news report by i: The third Western International Conference Fair for Investment and Trade () is set to be held at theInternational Expo Center from May 20-23rd. Based on the theme Going West andthe, a range of events including conferences, exhibitions, competitions, and discussions have been organized. Conference highlights The opening ceremony ofwill be held on May 21, the 2021 CCI-New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor International Cooperation Forum and the Asian-Enterprise of Tomorrow Conference will take place on the same day. As an important event of, the 2021 Asia Enterprise of Tomorrow will bring together Asian ...