Community Redevelopment Engages Myron M Jones and Millennium Acquisition Partners LLC to Serve as Head of Development

CWNR) ('the Company'), a Community oriented real estate redeveloper targeting economic growth and

Community Redevelopment Engages Myron M. Jones and Millennium Acquisition Partners LLC to Serve as Head of Development
Community Redevelopment Engages Myron M. Jones and Millennium Acquisition Partners LLC to Serve as Head of Development

MIAMI, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Crosswind Renewable Energy Corp. dba Community Redevelopment (OTC Pink: CWNR) ('the Company'), a community oriented real estate redeveloper targeting economic growth and opportunity zones in secondary and tertiary markets, announced ...

Community Redevelopment and the Horton Group Announce Joint Venture for Real Estate Development

MIAMI, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Crosswind Renewable Energy Corp. dba Community Redevelopment (OTC Pink: CWNR) ('the Company'), a community oriented real estate redeveloper targeting economic growth and opportunity zones in secondary and tertiary markets, announced ...
