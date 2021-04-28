The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie sulla sua action figure: "Somiglia a Jamie Foxx" (Di mercoledì 28 aprile 2021) Anthony Mackie, star di The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, ha commentato l'aspetto dell'action figure ispirata alla serie Disney+. Anthony Mackie, interprete di Sam Wilson, ha commentato divertito l'action figure ispirata al finale di The Falcon and the Winter Soldier sostenendo che sembra ideata per Somigliare a Jamie Foxx. L'attore, ospite del talk show di Stephen Colbert, ha potuto inoltre affrontare l'importanza di interpretare la prima versione nera di Captain America nel Marvel Cinematic Universe. La star di The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ha ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
Page_Of_The_Sun : ORA CHE HO FINITO THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER POSSO FINALMENTE DIRE CHE SCHIFO AAAAAAH SÌ MI SENTO MEGLIO È U… - swarleyxstark : mi manca molto falcon and the winter soldier, che si fa in questi casi? - harrvysmile : Triste perché ho finito Falcon and the Winter Soldier - _ComicsUniverse : Malcolm Spellman parla dell’arco narrativo tagliato da The Falcon and The Winter Soldier… - tuttoteKit : The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: ecco i nuovi Funko POP! a tema #DisneyPlus #FunkoPOP… -
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : The Falcon
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: ecco i nuovi Funko POP! a temaF unko, con la solita infallibile puntualità, ha presentato nuove figure POP dedicate a The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Scopriamole insieme Il finale di stagione di The Falcon and the Winter Soldier è finalmente arrivato, ed è stato tutto quello che avremmo potuto chiedere. Per l'...
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: il poster del finaleArchiviata The Falcon and the Winter Soldier lo scorso venerdì su Disney+ , i Marvel Studios e la Walt Disney hanno diramato in rete il character poster ufficiale del finale in cui vediamo Sam Wilson ( Anthony ...
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, l'allenamento di Captain America con lo scudo: VIDEO Sky Tg24
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Sam Wilson è Captain America nel nuovo poster! ComingSoon.it
- The Falcon and The Winter Soldier - Quando la politica parla su Disney+ Shockwave Magazine
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier 1x06, recensione Multiplayer.it
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: quando la Marvel diventa “troppo politica” per i fan Movieplayer.it
- Visualizza la copertura completa su Google News
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie sulla sua action figure: "Somiglia a Jamie Foxx"Anthony Mackie, star di The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, ha commentato l'aspetto dell'action figure ispirata alla serie Disney+. Anthony Mackie, interprete di Sam Wilson, ha commentato divertito l'a ...
I 124 voli di Stato di Elisabetta Casellati in un annoPer ragioni di tutela della salute, dicono fonti di Palazzo Madama: Casellati non può fare lunghi percorsi in macchina per un problema alla schiena ...
The FalconSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Falcon