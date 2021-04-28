The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie sulla sua action figure: "Somiglia a Jamie Foxx" (Di mercoledì 28 aprile 2021) Anthony Mackie, star di The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, ha commentato l'aspetto dell'action figure ispirata alla serie Disney+. Anthony Mackie, interprete di Sam Wilson, ha commentato divertito l'action figure ispirata al finale di The Falcon and the Winter Soldier sostenendo che sembra ideata per Somigliare a Jamie Foxx. L'attore, ospite del talk show di Stephen Colbert, ha potuto inoltre affrontare l'importanza di interpretare la prima versione nera di Captain America nel Marvel Cinematic Universe. La star di The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ha ... Leggi su movieplayer (Di mercoledì 28 aprile 2021), star di Theand the, ha commentato l'aspetto dell'ispirata alla serie Disney+., interprete di Sam Wilson, ha commentato divertito l'ispirata al finale di Theand thesostenendo che sembra ideata perre a. L'attore, ospite del talk show di Stephen Colbert, ha potuto inoltre affrontare l'importanza di interpretare la prima versione nera di Captain America nel Marvel Cinematic Universe. La star di Theand theha ...

