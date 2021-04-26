Road Races: many strong riders set to compete in the Spring Cup (Di lunedì 26 aprile 2021) Although <strong>manystrong> of the events originally scheduled have already been cancelled, the Tourist Trophy included, the 2021 <strong>Roadstrong> racing season is just around the corner. It will kick off in less than a month'...Leggi su motosprint.corrieredellosport
Road Races: many strong riders set to compete in the Spring CupAlthough many of the events originally scheduled have already been cancelled, the Tourist Trophy included, the 2021 road racing season is just around the corner. It will kick off in less than a month's time with the Spring Cup , taking place on 22 - 23 Ma y at the hilly Scarborough track of Oliver's Mount, an event ...
