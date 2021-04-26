Road Races | many strong riders set to compete in the Spring Cup

(Di lunedì 26 aprile 2021) Although <>many strong> of the events originally scheduled have already been cancelled, the Tourist Trophy included, the 2021 <>Road strong> racing season is just around the corner. It will kick off in less than a month'...

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Road Races

Motosprint.it

Although many of the events originally scheduled have already been cancelled, the Tourist Trophy included, the 2021racing season is just around the corner. It will kick off in less than a month's time with the Spring Cup , taking place on 22 - 23 Ma y at the hilly Scarborough track of Oliver's Mount, an event ...: l'Isola di Wight pronta ad ospitare una gara ad ottobreA meno di un mese dall'evento di Scarborough che sancirà l'inizio della stagione 2021, sono stati resi noti alcuni nomi di rilievo tra i centauri che si cimenteranno nella corsa all'Oliver's Mount ...Il giovane talento delle corse su strada correrà all'Oliver's Mount il 22 e 23 maggio con la Honda CBR600RR dello storico team Wilson Craig Racing diretto da Darren Gilpin ...