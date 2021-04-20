Windows 10 21H1: disponibile la build 19043.962 (Di martedì 20 aprile 2021) Microsoft ha rilasciato un nuovo aggiornamento cumulativo di Windows 10 21H1 agli utenti Insider nel canale Beta e Release Preview: si tratta della build 19043.962. Changelog Questo aggiornamento include i seguenti miglioramenti: We are rolling out news and interests on the Windows taskbar to Beta and Release Preview rings. This has been available in the Dev Channel, with on-going improvements based on Insider feedback. News and interests on the taskbar make it easy to stay up to date with information at a glance, and we look forward to hearing what you think. We fixed an issue that prevents a site from transitioning out of Microsoft Edge IE Mode when expected. We fixed an issue that fails to remove mandatory profiles completely when you sign out when using the “Delete cached copies of roaming ...Leggi su windowsinsiders
