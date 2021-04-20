Creating Win-win: Techking Uses Three Levers to Partner with Manufacturers When Going Abroad (Di martedì 20 aprile 2021) BEIJING, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/
On March 26th, Techking hosted the Overseas Localized Marketing and Services Exchange Conference in Beijing. Under the theme of "Going Abroad: Cooperation & Win-win", the event focused on how companies in engineering machinery industrial chain work together When Going Abroad. More than 30 companies attended the conference, including Rio Tinto, Lafarge, China Molybdenum Co., Ltd. and China Railway Group Limited, and engineering machinery Manufacturers such as XCMG Group and Shaanxi Tonly Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.. China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA) General-Secretary Wu Peiguo, and the Rubber Institute, The Chemical Industry and Engineering Society of China (CIESC) Director Ma Liangqing were also invited. Mr. Wu ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On March 26th, Techking hosted the Overseas Localized Marketing and Services Exchange Conference in Beijing. Under the theme of "Going Abroad: Cooperation & Win-win", the event focused on how companies in engineering machinery industrial chain work together When Going Abroad. More than 30 companies attended the conference, including Rio Tinto, Lafarge, China Molybdenum Co., Ltd. and China Railway Group Limited, and engineering machinery Manufacturers such as XCMG Group and Shaanxi Tonly Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.. China Construction Machinery Association (CCMA) General-Secretary Wu Peiguo, and the Rubber Institute, The Chemical Industry and Engineering Society of China (CIESC) Director Ma Liangqing were also invited. Mr. Wu ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Creating Win
Neymar Jr Cultivates New Role With PokerStars.net As Cultural AmbassadorIn a first for the industry, together we'll be creating moments to truly shake up poker and ... This site does not provide an opportunity to win real money. 18+ only. Play responsibly. NOTES TO EDITORS: ...
Vaporesso's New Eco - Friendly Design Receives Red Dot AwardTo win two Red Dots in the space of a couple of years speaks volumes to the company's focus on ... With this insight as a starting point, the design team set about creating a device that delivers a ...
XPRIZE Announces the Two Winners of $20m NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE, With Each Team Creating Valuable Products out of CO2 EmissionsXPRIZE, the global leader in designing and implementing innovative competition models to solve the world’s grandest challenges, today announced that CarbonCure Technologies and CarbonBuilt have won th ...
Versace Home to create the stunning interiors for new Dar Al Arkan luxury villas in Shams Ar Riyadh ProjectRIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Al Arkan, the leading real estate company in Saudi Arabia has announced a unique collaboration ...
Creating WinSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Creating Win