Servify Acquires Europe Based WebToGo | a Provider for Multichannel Self-care and Customer Experience Solutions

Servify, announces the acquisition of key businesses of Munich Based WebToGo, a one-stop Provider for Multichannel Self-care and Customer Experience Solutions for smartphones, tablets and laptops. This acquisition will help Servify further strengthen its global footprint both in terms of technology and people. The acquisition brings the two marquee Solutions of WebToGo into Servify's portfolio - myhandycheck and wenewa. While 'myhandycheck' is a mobile device diagnostics suite using cutting-edge technology, 'wenewa' has the ability to identify, diagnose and triage connected devices remotely. Both these ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
