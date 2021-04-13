The Last of Us 2 e God Of War su cellulare? A breve si potrà (Di martedì 13 aprile 2021) Playstaion Studios sta per mettere piede nel mondo del gioco mobile. Sony Interactive Entertainment, proprietaria di Playstation Studios, starebbe cercando un candidato con sede a San Mateo o Los Angeles per “sviluppare la strategia dei giochi mobile per PlayStation Studios“. Ulteriori informazioni rivelano che l’azienda non vede l’ora di adattare i suoi famosi franchise alla piattaforma mobile. La descrizione del lavoro condivisa dall’azienda recita: “Sarai responsabile della costruzione e dello sviluppo di un team di leader nel settore mobile e fungerai da capo di questa nuova unità di business all’interno di PlayStation Studios. Come capo di Mobile, possiederai e svilupperai la strategia dei giochi mobile per PlayStation Studios e aiuterai a costruire una base per le future opportunità di crescita“. Oltre a questo il lavoro richiede anche “un focus sull’adattamento di successo ...Leggi su helpmetech
