Fusion Energy: ASG will make the magnetic heart of ENEA's DTT
Italy is working on the future of Fusion Energy with the goal of producing renewable and safe Energy with the same process as the sun and stars: the machine called DTT – Divertor Tokamak Test is under construction in the ENEA Centre in Frascati and ASG Superconductors will make its magnetic heart composed of 18 superconductive toroidal coils. The 18 superconductive TF coils, which measure over 6 meters and weigh 16 tons each, will be produced in a 48month period at the ASG La Spezia plant thanks to careful selection of materials, innovative production processes, computerized mechanical and magnetic quality measurements, high-tech thermal reaction conductors treatment
Asg, commessa da 33 milioni per realizzare le bobine per il reattore Dtt - sempre sotto il coordinamento dell'agenzia Europea Fusion for Energy, anche alla costruzione e ingegnerizzazione delle bobine poloidali direttamente in Francia a Cadarache. Le competenze di Asg
Global Superconducting Magnets Industry... as well as in large superconducting magnets meant for globally renowned experimental facilities, for instance nuclear fusion, detectors and particle accelerators for high - energy physics.
Ansaldo Nucleare, contratto da 100 milioni con Fusion for Energy Telenord
Fusion Energy: ASG will make the magnetic heart of ENEA's DTT GENOA, Italy, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Italy is working on the future of fusion energy with the goal of producing renewable and safe energy
Progetto ITER: Danieli Telerobot Labs si aggiudica la fornitura dei veicoli per l'ispezione dei condotti Il progetto è nelle mani di F4E (Fusion for Energy), l'agenzia europea per la gestione delle forniture di pertinenza dell'UE. L'obiettivo più ampio è dimostrare che attualmente una centrale
